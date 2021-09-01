SC dismisses Asaram Bapu's treatment plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, facing varying jail terms, including a life sentence in sexual assault cases, that his sentence be suspended for few months for undergoing ayurvedic treatment, saying the offence was not an ordinary crime at all. A Bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee, V Ramasubramanian and Bela M Trivedi took note of the response of the Rajasthan government that the convict has been provided requisite treatment and dismissed the plea.

"Sorry... It is not an ordinary crime at all. You will get all your ayurvedic treatment in jail," the Bench observed orally while dismissing the plea.