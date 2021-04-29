SC directs UP govt to shift scribe Kappan to Delhi for treatment

New Delhi: Kerala-based journalist Siddiqui Kappan, suffering from various ailments and arrested on his way to Hathras, will be shifted to Delhi for better medical treatment.Keeping in mind the basic human rights of an accused, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana-headed Supreme Court bench directed the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday to provide medical treatment after hearing the arguments of all the parties. The court also said that after recovery, Kappan will be shifted back to Mathura jail.



The top court, however, granted him liberty to approach an appropriate forum challenging his arrest or for any other relief and disposed of the plea filed by Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and his wife, seeking his release from alleged illegal detention.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who strongly opposed the top court's suggestions, said that the bench may also pass direction to the hospital concerned to vacate one of the beds for 42-years-old Kappan, which are now fully occupied by COVID patients. The bench, however, refused to pass any such directions and told Mehta that the state government can arrange a bed for him and we leave it at that.