SC directs CBSE, CISCE to place on record Class 12 assessment criteria

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it was happy to note that the government has cancelled the class 12 board exams, and directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record well-defined objective criteria for assessment of students in two weeks.



A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari asked Attorney General K K Venugopal and advocate J K Das, appearing for the CISCE, to place on record the parameters within two weeks. "We are happy to note that the government has taken the decision to cancel class 12 board exams but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks be placed before us," the bench said.

It clarified that it will not give more time for placement of objective criteria as many students will be taking admissions in colleges in India and abroad.

The top court added that it will go through the objective parameters for assessment of marks so that if anyone has objections they can be dealt with. "This is equally important as the relief sought by the petitioners seeking cancellation of board exams," the bench observed.

It was hearing a plea seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amid the pandemic situation. At the outset, Venugopal said he has circulated a letter about the decision taken by the government, which the bench said it has gone through.

Veugopal said CBSE will require some time to formulate the well-defined objective criteria for assessment of class 12 students and the court may defer the hearing for at least two weeks.

Das said CISCE wanted 3-4 weeks for placing the objective criteria as there will be consultation of experts in the process.

The bench said: "You (CISCE) can do it overnight. Four weeks' time is a little longer. We cannot give you 3-4 weeks' time. You please place it before us in two weeks as students will have to take admissions in colleges. Nowadays all communication is happening virtually." Petitioner in-person Mamta Sharma said like CBSE and CISCE, there are many state boards that have not taken any decision on class 12 exams. She said that there are about 1.2 crore students in state boards and the court may direct them to take decisions.

The bench told Sharma: "You should have patience and not rush things like this. You have only asked for cancellation of board exams by CBSE and now you are saying state boards. You are asking for heavens. First, let CBSE place on record objective criteria and then we will see about other boards."

The top court then deferred the hearing by two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday cancelled the class 12 board examination, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying the health of children is a priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Adityanath in which Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds charge of the Secondary Education department, was also present.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Chief Minister said: "In the present circumstances amid the Covid pandemic, health safety of children is our priority. Taking inspiration from Prime Minister, UP government has decided not to hold class 10 and 12 board examinations."

Nearly 26 lakh candidates are registered for the class 12 board exams in the state.