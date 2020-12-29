SC Bar Association expresses shock over search at lawyer's premises

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday expressed shock and deep concern on the arbitrary, illegal and brazen exercise of brute power by the police against lawyers, including the search conducted at the premises of an advocate representing some of the accused in the North-East Delhi riots cases.



The SCBA also condemned the assault on a lawyer in the Etah district, Uttar Pradesh, by the local police.

The SCBA expressed "serious concern on the reprehensible conduct of the police in both these cases and calls upon all concerned authorities to take serious punitive action against all concerned for their atrocious conduct which denigrates and violates the mandate of the Rule of Law".

Regarding search at advocate Mehmood Pracha's office premises, the SCBA said such actions were intimidatory and designed to abuse the due process by coercing an advocate to succumb to "police threats and methods unheard of in legal annals".

Such a search/seizure is in the teeth of the specific provisions of law which recognise the client-lawyer relationship and protects all correspondence between the advocate and his client, SCBA said in a statement.