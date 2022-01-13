SC appoints Justice Indu Malhotra to head probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday appointed a five-member committee headed by former apex court judge Indu Malhotra to probe the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, saying these questions cannot be left to one-sided enquiries as they needed judicially trained independent mind to effectively deal with them.



Halting the separate inquiries, ordered by the Centre and the Punjab government, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the security breach has not been seriously disputed by either party and an independent probe was needed as the war of words between the two governments was not a solution and would rather impair the need for a robust mechanism to respond at such a critical juncture.

Besides Justice Malhotra, the bench also appointed Director General or his nominee not below the rank of Inspector General of Police of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Director General of Police of Union Territory of Chandigarh, and Additional Director General of Police (Security) of Punjab as members of the panel.

The Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court will also be a member and has been asked to act as the coordinator of the panel which will be giving its report to the top court at the earliest.

The CJI, writing the 10-page order for the bench, took

note of the willingness of both the governments and the petitioner to a court-appointed panel to conduct an independent probe.

Keeping the above submissions made by the parties in view, we are of the considered opinion that these questions cannot be left to be resolved through one -sided enquiries.

A judicially trained independent mind, duly assisted by officers who are well acquainted with the security considerations and the Registrar General of the High Court who has seized the record pursuant to our earlier order, would be best placed to effectively visit all issues and submit a comprehensive report for the consideration of this Court, ordered the bench which also comprised justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli. The apex court directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to provide all the seized documents pertaining to the security arrangements made by the Punjab government for the Prime Minister's January 5 visit within three days to Justice Malhotra.

The Justice Malhotra panel, as per the terms of its reference, would probe the causes for the security breach for the incident on 5th January and has been asked to find the persons responsible for the breach and the extent of the responsibility.

What should be the remedial measures or safeguards necessary for the security of the Hon'ble Prime Minister or other Protectees, the order said while delineating the terms of reference. The panel, which will be rendered assistance by both the governments, has been tasked to give suggestions or recommendations for improving the safety and security of other Constitutional functionaries.