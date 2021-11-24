SC-appointed panel member urges court to release report

New Delhi: Anil Ghanwat, one of the members of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws, on Tuesday wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI), urging him to consider releasing the report on the three agri laws in the public domain at the earliest or authorise the committee to do so.



Ghanwat, also a senior leader of Shetkari Sangathan, separately in a media briefing said he will mobilise one lakh farmers to Delhi in the next couple of months demanding "badly" required agri reforms even after the repeal of the three farm laws.

He also said the protesting farmers' demand to make minimum support price (MSP) a legal guarantee and ensure procurement of all agri-crops at MSP is "not feasible and implementable."

In the letter dated November 23 written to CJI N V Ramana, Ghanwat said after the government's decision to repeal the three farm laws in the coming Winter Session of Parliament, the panel's report is "no longer relevant" but the recommendations are of great public interest.

It is important to ensure that while the specific laws may no longer exist, the "reform impulse" that was reflected in the three farm laws is not "diluted," he said.

"The report can also play an educational role and ease the misapprehensions of many farmers who have, in my opinion, been misguided by some leaders....," he added.

The three-member panel had submitted the report to the apex court on March 19.

Since then, the report has not been made public despite Ghanwat having requested the CJI in a letter dated September 1 to release the panel's report in the public domain saying its "recommendations will pave the way to resolve the ongoing farmers' agitation."

Ghanwat further said in the latest letter that the three farm laws were accepted "in-principle" by protesting farmers but were not accepted entirely because the government's policy process was not "consultative."

He requested the CJI to consider directing the Centre to develop and implement an exemplary and robust policy process that is followed in developed nations.