SC allows govt to continue with security of Mukesh Ambani, family

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover for industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai and quashed the ongoing proceedings on a PIL on the issue before the Tripura High Court.



A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli allowed the appeal of the Central government challenging the Tripura High Court's direction on a PIL saying that there was no need to entertain such a PIL when the family was paying the cost of the security.

"What is your locus and why are you bothered about the security. The government is there, they will take care. Why are you bothered...It is somebody's security," said the bench while questioning the counsel for the PIL petitioner Bikash Saha who had moved to the high court.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the family, said the plea challenging the grant of security cover is unfortunate and the family has been paying for it.

The bench took note of the submissions and said that there was no reason to allow the high court proceedings to continue. A vacation bench, on June 29, had stayed the orders of the Tripura High Court on a PIL challenging the grant of security cover to the industrialist and his family members in Mumbai.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had said that the PIL petitioner (Saha ) in Tripura has nothing to do with the security of individuals provided in Mumbai.

The Tripura High Court had on a PIL filed by one Bikash Saha passed two interim orders on May 31 and June 21 and directed the Central Government to place the original file maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife and children based on which security has been granted to them.

Mehta had earlier said that the high court had no jurisdiction to entertain the PIL as the state government has nothing to do with the security cover provided to the Ambanis by the Centre on the recommendation of the Maharashtra government.

Ambani, according to reports has Z+ security based on the level of threat perception. His wife Nita Ambani has a paid Y+ security. Under the Z+ security, the country's richest man gets round-the-clock protection as 50-55 armed commandos from the Central Reserve Police Force guard him.

Akash Mukesh Ambani, Anant Mukesh Ambani, and Isha Mukesh Ambani are reportedly not granted any central security cover.with agency inputs