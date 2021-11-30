SC agrees to hear plea for probe panel into Tripura violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea of an advocate seeking an independent probe into the recent "communal riots" in Tripura and the alleged complicity and inaction of the state police in it.



A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna issued notice to the Centre and the state government and sought their response within two weeks.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Ethesham Hashmi, said that they want an independent probe into the recent communal riots and investigation into the alleged "complicity of police in it".

"There are several cases related to Tripura before the court. Few lawyers, who went on fact-finding missions, were served with notices. UAPA charges were slapped on journalists. Police did not register a single FIR in the cases of violence. We want all this to be investigated by an independent panel monitored by the court," Bhushan said.

The Bench said it is issuing notice to the parties and listed the matter after two weeks. It directed that copy be served to the central agency and standing counsel for Tripura.

The north-eastern state recently witnessed incidents of arson, looting and violence after reports emerged from Bangladesh that Hindu minorities there had been attacked during Durga Puja on allegations of blasphemy.

The plea by Hashmi has alleged that police authorities were hand in glove with the perpetrators and not a single arrest was made with respect to the rioters, responsible for vandalism and arson. Continued on P4