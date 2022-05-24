Saudi Arabia bans travel to India, 15 other countries over Covid outbreaks

Jeddah/New Delhi: Following the re-outbreak of Covid-19 and the rapid surge in the number of daily infections over the past few weeks, Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from travelling to 16 countries, including India.



The 16 countries where the citizens of Saudi Arabia are banned to travel apart from India include Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela, reported Gulf News.

India added 2,022 new Coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,31,38,393, while the active cases dipped to 14,832, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,459 with 46 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 123 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.49 per cent, according to the ministry.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has assured the public that zero monkeypox cases have been detected in the country. Abdullah Asiri, Deputy Minister of Health for preventive health has said that the Kingdom has the capability to monitor and discover any suspected monkeypox cases and also to fight against the infection if any new case emerges.

"Until now, cases of transmission between humans are very limited, and therefore the possibility of any outbreaks occurring from it, even in countries that have detected cases, are very low," he added.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed 80 cases of monkeypox in 11 countries and said they are working to better understand the extent and cause of the outbreak.

In a statement issued recently, the WHO said the virus is endemic in some animal populations in a number of countries, leading to occasional outbreaks among local people and travellers. With agency inputs