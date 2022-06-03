Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori dies

New Delhi: Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori died on Thursday at a Gurugram hospital following a battle with colon cancer. He was 73.



Sopori is survived by his wife and two sons Sorabh and Abhay, who also play the santoor.

"He was diagnosed with colon cancer last year in June. We admitted him to Fortis, Gurugram, three weeks back for immunotherapy treatment. It didn't work for him and his health deteriorated," his son Abhay said. The last rites will be held at the Lodhi Road crematorium here on Friday.

The musician who would have turned 74 on June 22, 2022, was under treatment at Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurugram, since February 2022 and had received chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy over the last couple of months. "He was admitted to FMRI on May 18, 2022, after his condition had deteriorated. In spite of the best efforts of the doctors, however, he succumbed to multi-organ failure today (Thursday)," Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, said.

The news came as a shock to the music fraternity, and many artistes mourned his passing away.

"What do I even say…so many musicians. This is a dark year for the music fraternity. I know Abhay; hope he can carry on his tradition. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away a few weeks ago and now Bhajan ji, who was one of the senior musicians. The entire field is getting empty. It is a sad phase. We have lost too many gems. I pray for his family," sarod player Amaan Ali Khan said.

The maestro and renowned music composer was accorded Jammu and Kashmir State lifetime achievement award in 2016.

"I am very sorry to hear of the passing away of Pandit Bhajan Sopori. He was not only a lovely musician but also had a pleasant personality. I can't forget his lovely smile and music. He went to far off places to perform and had a big contribution to the Spic Macay movement. I send my condolences to his family," said Dr Kiran Seth, founder, Spic Macay.

He belonged to the Sopori Sufiana Gharana, the traditional santoor family.

Durga Jasraj also took to the microblogging site to mourn the loss.

"One of the most prolific musical ambassadors of Kashmiri, composer and Santoor Maestro Pt. Bhajan Sopori ji has left us. Prayers for his Sadgati. Deepest condolences to his son @abhaysopori, loved ones, students and fans across the world. Om Shanti #RIPPtBhajanSopori ji," she tweeted.

Renowned santoor artist Dr Dhananjay Daithankar said that it has been a "difficult year for the music field but the legacy of such greats would continue to be remembered for generations to come."

Politician Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter: "Very sorry to hear about the tragic demise of Padma Shri Pandit Bhajan Sopori sahib. A great son of the soil, he was a colossus in the world of classical Indian music who made the santoor his own. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to @abhaysopori and the rest of his family."

Sopori received multiple awards throughout his career, including the Padma Shri in 2004, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1992 and the Jammu and Kashmir State Lifetime Achievement Award, Sopori learnt western classical music from Washington University and Hindustani music from his father and grandfather.