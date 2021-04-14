Sans words, signs or crowd: Mamata's 'Satyagraha' paints a rare scene

Kolkata: Protesting against the 'undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) banning her from campaigning for 24 hours, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday observed a unique and exemplary 'Satyagraha' at the Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road for three-and-a-half-hours.



Scripting a new chapter in the history of Bengal politics — which had often witnessed loud and violent protests — Banerjee sat next to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on a wheelchair without uttering a single word. It was a protest that didn't witness any sloganeering, use of political insignia, posters or any object that would have helped her to endorse her party. During her lone protest, the wheelchair-bound leader took to painting. Not just that, even her party supporters stood at a distance of around 100 metres from the leader.