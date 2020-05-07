Top
Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted in hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, 80, was admitted in Medanta hospital with a stomach-related ailment on Wednesday.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav called on the SP patriarch at the hospital. Other SP leaders have also visited him at hospital.

Medanta hospital director Dr Rakesh Kapoor said a medical team had conducted some tests and had kept him under observation. Dr Kapoor said the SP leader could be discharged as early as tomorrow.

(Inputs and image from hindustantimes.com)

Agencies

