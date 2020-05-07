Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted in hospital
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, 80, was admitted in Medanta hospital with a stomach-related ailment on Wednesday.
Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav called on the SP patriarch at the hospital. Other SP leaders have also visited him at hospital.
Medanta hospital director Dr Rakesh Kapoor said a medical team had conducted some tests and had kept him under observation. Dr Kapoor said the SP leader could be discharged as early as tomorrow.
(Inputs and image from hindustantimes.com)
