Saira Banu needs angiography

Mumbai: Veteran actor Saira Banu, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here, has been diagnosed with a heart problem and doctors are keen on an angiogram procedure but she has refused permission, a hospital doctor said on Thursday.

The 77-year-old Padosan actor, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, in Khar on August 28 following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar.

Yesterday (Wednesday), her cardiac tests happened and she has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome, a Hinduja Hospital doctor said.

Doctors suggested a CAG (Coronary Angiogram), but Saira Banu has refused to undergo the medical procedure, the doctor added.