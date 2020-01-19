Saibaba birthplace row: Temple in Shirdi to remain open amidst indefinite bandh

Following Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray's announcement that the state government will develop Pathri town in Parbhani district as Sai Baba's birthplace, an indefinite bandh (closure) has been called in Shirdi, Maharashtra on Sunday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Shirdi Gram Sabha where people from the surrounding areas came to register their support for an indefinite bandh.

However, the functioning of the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi will not be affected and will remain open on Sunday (today).

People in Parbhani have decided to shut down their city to voice their dissent against Thackeray's decision and to express their solidarity with the people of Shirdi.

Sources close to Zee Media revealed that people in Parbhani are also planning to hold 'bhajan' outside the District Administration's office to protest against CM Thackeray's decision.

The protests are of significant importance considering that residents of Shirdi feel that the grand Sai Baba temple in the city will lose its significance if the township in Pathri is developed as the saint's birthplace.

Uddhav had announced that Rs 100 crore would be granted for the purpose of developing Pathri.

The development of the township in Parbhani as the saint's birthplace will stop the influx of tourists visiting Shirdi.

Lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country gather at Shirdi's Saibaba temple to pay their respects to the saint. The temple receives crores of donation every year from the devotees visiting the temple.

(Inputs from DNA India)