Sachin Tendulkar's security cover withdrawn, Aaditya Thackeray's upgraded to Z category

Following a security assessment review, the Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw the security cover of former Rajya Sabha MP and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar while that of Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray has been upgraded from Y+ to Z category, PTI reported.

The security cover of NCP president Sharad Pawar has been kept unchanged at Z+ whereas his nephew Ajit Pawar too retains Z category cover. The decisions were taken at a review meeting by a Maharashtra government committee on threat perception to more than 90 prominent citizens of the state.

Tendulkar, a Bharat Ratna awardee, till now enjoyed X category security. Under X category, a policeman used to guard the 46-year-old cricketer round-the-clock, PTI quoted an official as saying. Tendulkar, however, will be given a police escort whenever he steps out of his home.

First-time MLA Aaditya Thackeray, son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been given 'Z' security cover, which entails six gunmen for mobile security and two (plus eight) for residence security.

Social activist Anna Hazare's security has been downgraded to Y+ from Z category. Former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik's Z+ security has been downgraded to X. Security cover of two former BJP ministers, Eknath Khadse and Ram Shinde, has also been downgraded.

The security of noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who represented the prosecution in several high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the 26/11 Mumbai attack trial, has also been downgraded from Z+ to Y category.

There are largely six types of security covers: X, Y, Y plus, Z, Z plus and SPG. While SPG is meant only for the PM and his immediate family, other categories can be provided to anyone about whom the Centre or state governments have inputs about facing a threat.

(inputs and image from indianexpress.com)