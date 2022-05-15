Rusted mortar shell found in Jammu garbage dump
Jammu: A rusted mortar shell was recovered from a garbage dump on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday, officials said.
The shell was noticed by some passersby on the roadside garbage dump adjacent to a scrap shop in Kunjwani area on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, the officials said.
On getting information, a police party rushed to the scene, they said, adding the shell was later taken away by the bomb disposal squad after inspection.
The shell was not carrying any explosive and was completely rusted, the officials said.
