Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin : Report
Moscow: The Tass news agency reports that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
Russian news agencies said Putin thanked Medvedev for his service but noted that the prime minister's Cabinet failed to fulfill all the objectives set for it.
Russian media said Putin plans to name Medvedev as deputy of the presidential Security Council.
Medvedev, a longtime close associate of Putin's, has served as Russia's prime minister since 2012. He spent four years before that as president in 2008-2012.
Putin asked the member's of Medvedev's Cabinet to keep working until a new Cabinet is formed.
Medvedev's resignation followed Putin's annual state of the nation address earlier Wednesday. During his speech, the Russian leader proposed amending the constitution to increase the powers of prime ministers and Cabinet members.
The proposed move is seen as part of Putin's efforts to carve out a new position of power for himself to stay at the helm after his current term as president ends in 2024.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
No action against top bankers for alleged frauds before CVC...15 Jan 2020 4:43 PM GMT
India offers 11 oil, gas blocks in 5th bid round15 Jan 2020 4:42 PM GMT
Exports drop 1.8% in Dec 2019; trade deficit narrows15 Jan 2020 4:42 PM GMT
Over 1,200 exporters untraceable; govt saves `350 cr fake...15 Jan 2020 4:40 PM GMT
Airtel, Jio, VIL submit applications for 5G trials; Huawei...15 Jan 2020 4:40 PM GMT