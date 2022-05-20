Rupee slips 3 paise to close at all-time low
Mumbai: Sliding for the second straight session, the rupee dipped 3 paise to close at a fresh lifetime low of 77.65 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a negative trend in domestic equities and unabated foreign fund outflows.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened weak at 77.72 against the greenback, and shuttled between a high of 77.63 and a low of 77.76.
It finally settled at 77.65, down 3 paise over its previous close of 77.62.
The rupee has now closed at record lows in four of the previous five sessions.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.28 per cent lower at 103.51.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.87 per cent to $107.07 per barrel.
The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 1,416.30 points or 2.61 per cent lower at 52,792.23, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 430.90 points or 2.65 per cent to 15,809.40.
