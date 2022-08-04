LS adjourned till 2 pm, RS adjourned till 12 pm

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings on Thursday were adjourned for almost an hour as Congress members created uproar over the issue of alleged misuse of central probe agencies by the government.

Lok Sabha proceedings on Thursday were adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests against the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the government.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members, including from the Congress, wanted to raise the ED action, price rise and other issues.



Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge charged that autonomous bodies were being misused by the government to settle political scores, an allegation that was countered by Treasury benches.

This led to heated exchanges between MPs of the two sides.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has not agreed to a discussion on the issue sought by Kharge and adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Soon after listed papers were laid on the table at the start of the day's proceedings, Naidu said he has received five notices under Rule 267 but none have been admitted.

AAP's Sanjay Singh and Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda wanted a discussion on the Army's recruitment scheme Agnipath through their notices while Raghav Chadha sought to raise the issue of drug haul at ports in Gujarat and Maharasthra.

Kharge and his party colleague K C Venugopal gave notices under Rule 267 to raise the issue of alleged misuse of probe agencies for political vendetta.

The issue figured a day after the Enforcement Directorate temporarily sealed the office of Young Indian company housed in the premises of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald here as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Naidu said he has not admitted them as the issues can be raised in any other form.

Rule 267 provides for setting aside the business of the day to take up discussion on issue being raised in such notices.

Naidu, however, allowed Kharge to mention the issue he wanted to raise.

The heated exchange with Treasury benches erupted just as Kharge began mentioning the issue.

The chairman then adjourned the proceedings.



