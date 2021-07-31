RS, LS adjourned till Monday amid Oppn protest

New Delhi: As the business of the Parliament has come to a standstill after the end of two weeks of the Monson Session due to the ongoing standoff between the Opposition members and ruling benches over the issue of a debate on alleged Pegasus snooping, the government on Friday softened its stand by saying that the Opposition parties can still seek clarification from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on his statement over the matter.



With 'softening' its stand, the government is hopeful that the Monsoon Session, which started on a stormy note on July 19 over the Pegasus and farmers' issue, may see some brisk business in the remaining two weeks.

While interacting with reporters, after the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government had agreed to them seeking clarification from Vaishnaw after he made statements in both the House and these parties can still do so.

As the Opposition members continued their protests over Pegasus and farmers' issue, proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Friday. When the Lower House reassembled at 12 pm, two Bills — The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 and the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill — were introduced amid the ruckus.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is ready to discuss different issues.

We want the Opposition to raise people-related matters and the government will reply. It is unfortunate that some members of the Opposition have been creating a ruckus, tearing papers and throwing them at the Chair and ministers," Joshi said.

After the first two adjournments, the Rajya Sabha proceeding was adjourned till 2.30 pm on Friday. When the House re-assembled, just after a few minutes, the Upper House was adjourned for the day as several Opposition members trooped into the Well. Some of the members of Opposition parties were carrying placards and raising slogans against the government.

In the meantime, the House took up a few of the listed questions and the ministers concerned replied to the members' queries.

After having a meeting of like-minded Opposition leaders ahead of the start of the tenth day of the Monsoon Session, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We only want discussion on the Pegasus issue. For that, PM Modi and Home Minister's presence is necessary. This (snooping) is treason. If they let us discuss the issue, the House will function properly."

Meanwhile, slamming the Opposition member, Prahlad Joshi said in Lok Sabha that the controversy was a "non-issue" and the government was ready for discussion on issues "directly related" to the people.

On the passage of some Bills without much discussion in the Lok Sabha, he said, "We don't want to pass Bills without discussions."

Notably, the IT Minister had dismissed the reports of the use of Pegasus software to snoop on Indians by saying that the allegations levelled just ahead of the session were aimed at maligning Indian democracy.