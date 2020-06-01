Top
Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Rs 20,000 crores infusion to boost MSMEs: Javadekar after Cabinet meeting

Rs 20,000 crores infusion to boost MSMEs: Javadekar after Cabinet meeting

Rs 20,000 crores infusion to boost MSMEs: Javadekar after Cabinet meeting

New Delhi: As the nation entered the 'Unlock 1' phase following a two-month strict coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet.

The Union Cabinet decided better prices for farmers. Farmers will get 50-83 per cent more returns as the Union cabinet approved minimum support price for 14 crops at a meeting today. The meet -- preceded by meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs -- also took key decisions on MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and street vendors.

GDP data last week showed the slowest pace of growth in 11 years and a big impact of the lockdown on the latest quarter. Some 12 crore people lost jobs in April, according to estimates by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy.

Details awaited


Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it