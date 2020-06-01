Rs 20,000 crores infusion to boost MSMEs: Javadekar after Cabinet meeting
New Delhi: As the nation entered the 'Unlock 1' phase following a two-month strict coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet.
The Union Cabinet decided better prices for farmers. Farmers will get 50-83 per cent more returns as the Union cabinet approved minimum support price for 14 crops at a meeting today. The meet -- preceded by meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs -- also took key decisions on MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and street vendors.
GDP data last week showed the slowest pace of growth in 11 years and a big impact of the lockdown on the latest quarter. Some 12 crore people lost jobs in April, according to estimates by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy.
Details awaited
