'Rozgar Melas in NDA-ruled states benefit of double-engine governments'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday handed out job appointment letters to more than 71,000 youngsters, saying similar campaigns have been held in NDA-ruled states and union territories in the past one month.



"This is the double benefit of double-engine governments. The campaign to hand over appointment letters to the youth shall continue in a sustained manner," Modi said addressing the second 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) organised by the Central government.

Double-engine government has been a campaign issue for the BJP in several assembly elections, including the recently concluded one in Himachal and the upcoming polls in Gujarat.

The prime minister distributed 71,056 appointment letters to recruits via video conferencing. Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

Modi said in the past one month union territories and NDA-ruled states have handed out appointment letters to thousands of youth.

"In the past one month alone, Maharashtra and Gujarat have handed out thousands of appointment letters. A few days ago, the Uttar Pradesh government too has handed out appointment letters to several youths. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Chandigarh too have organised Rozgar Melas and handed out jobs to thousands of youth," the prime minister said.

He said the governments of Goa and Tripura were also organising Rozgar Mela on November 24 and November 28 respec-tively.

The prime minister said organising Rozgar Mela showed the government was working in mission mode to provide jobs to the youngsters of the country. "This huge Rozgar Mela shows how the government is working in mission mode to provide jobs," he said.

The prime minister said that despite the global pandemic and crises triggered by the war, experts around the world were op-timistic about India's growth trajectory.

"As per the experts, India has become a major force in the services sector and soon it will be the manufacturing hub of the world too," Modi said.

He said initiatives such as performance-linked incentives (PLI) will play a huge role in boosting manufacturing in the country.

"The PLI scheme is likely to create 60 lakh jobs. Campaigns, like Make in India, Vocal for Local, and taking local products global are creating new opportunities for employment and self-employment," Modi added.

"The possibility of new jobs in both the government and private sectors is continuously increasing. More importantly, these opportunities are emerging for the youth in their own cities and villages. This has reduced the compulsion of migration for the youth and they are able to play their role in the development of their area," he said.

Modi said the youngsters were the biggest strength of the country and the government was making every effort to ensure their talent was utilised in nation-building.