Room air conditioners to have default temperature of 24 degree Celsius
New Delhi: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on Monday said all room air conditioners should have a default temperature of 24 degree Celsius. This means that when the room air conditioner is switched on, it will start at 24 degree Celsius. The Central government in consultation with BEE had notified new energy performance standards for room air conditioners (RACs) on October 30, 2019, according to a statement by the Power ministry. According to the notification, all brands and types of star-labelled RACs, which are rated from one star to five stars based on their energy efficiencies and manufactured, commercially purchased or sold in India, shall ensure default setting of temperature in the room air conditioners at 24 degrees Celsius, with effect from January 1, 2020.
The new norms provide that the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) as per the new standards will range from 3.30 to 5 for split and 2.70 to 3.50 for window air conditioners. However, these performance standards, except default temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, will be applicable from January 1, 2021, onwards.
(Image from dqindia.com)
