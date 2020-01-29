Rohit leads India to T20 series win over NZ after Super Over thriller

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Highlights: Rohit Sharma's two huge sixes powered India to a win over New Zealand in the super over, chasing down the target of 18 runs. Chasing a target of 180, New Zealand got off to a flier. Martin Guptill scored 31 runs before losing his wicket to Shardul Thakur. Colin Munro struggled to get boundaries. Ravindra Jadeja got Munro's wicket in his first over. Kane Williamson led the run chase hitting his 11th T20I half-century. Williamson got the run chase on track with a 51-run partnership with Ross Taylor. Williamson lost his wicket in the final over for 95 with 2 more runs to win from three runs. Mohammed Shami got the wicket of Taylor on the last ball as the scores were tied with the match heading into super over.

Earlier, Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma came back in form after two single-digit scores on the tour to hit a 23-ball fifty including a 27-run over. Rohit also completed his 10,000 international runs as an opener. Rohit shared an 89-run stand with KL Rahul. He departed after scoring 65 runs from 40 deliveries. Rahul lost his wicket to Colin de Grandhomme. The opener scored 27 runs.

The experiment to send Shivam Dube at No.3 failed as he departed for 3. Hamish Benett got two quick wickets including Rohit's, who scored 65 runs from 40 deliveries. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer tried to get the innings back on track. Iyer departed after playing himself in. Kohli scored 38 runs from 27 deliveries and got out in the penultimate over. India finished well with Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey hitting 18 runs in the final over setting a target of 180.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)