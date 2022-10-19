Roger Binny elected BCCI president

Mumbai: World Cup winner Roger Binny was on Tuesday elected as the 36th president of the BCCI, taking over from Sourav Ganguly to run the world's richest cricket board but the sports body's AGM concluded without any discussion on the ICC chairmanship.

Binny, 67, was elected unopposed at the BCCI AGM (Annual General Meeting) here alongside Jay Shah, who was re-elected as the secretary for a second successive term.

The other office bearers who were elected unopposed included treasurer Ashish Shelar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Devjit Saikia. Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India, takes charge ahead of the ODI World Cup in India next year.