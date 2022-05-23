Road accident in UP leaves 8 dead

Siddharthnagar (UP): An SUV carrying a marriage party rammed into a stationary truck here killing eight people and injuring three, police said on Sunday.



The incident occurred around 1 am near Katya village in the Jogia Udaypur area. The SUV was returning to Mahla village from a wedding ceremony at Mahuwara in Shivnagar, they said.

Of the 11 people travelling in the car, four died on the spot and others were rushed to a hospital, where four more died during treatment.

Those killed have been identified as Sachin Pal (16), Mukesh Pal (35), Lalaram Paswan (26), Shiv Sagar (18), Ravi Paswan (19), Pintu Gupta (25), Ram Baran (35), and driver Gaurav Maurya (22), police said.

Ram Baran was admitted to the medical college in Gorakhpur where he died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.