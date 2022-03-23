Rich tributes paid to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their death anniversary in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Glowing tributes were paid to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with Speaker Om Birla saying their sacrifices will be remembered by the country forever.



As soon as the House assembled, Birla said March 23 is being observed as Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) in memory of heroes of the independence struggle and their sacrifices are inspirations for generations to come.

Paying tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and all the other freedom movement heroes, Birla said every citizen of the country should devote themselves for the welfare of the people and law makers should set the highest standards through their behaviour and conduct.

Members of the house also stood in silence for a few moments as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

On this day, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British in 1931.