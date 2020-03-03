Revenue Secy ABP Pandey named new Finance Secy

New Delhi: Revenue Secretary ABP Pandey was on Tuesday designated as the Finance Secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order.



The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Pandey, a 1984-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, as Finance Secretary, it said.

The vacancy was necessitated following the superannuation of Rajiv Kumar, Financial Services Secretary, last month.

Kumar, a 1984-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, was in July last year designated as the Finance Secretary.

The senior-most bureaucrat among all secretaries in the Finance Ministry is designated as the Finance Secretary.

Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is at present Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

Tuhin Kant Pandey, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, is Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. His batchmate from Tamil Nadu cadre, T V Somanathan is Secretary, Department of Expenditure.

Debasish Panda, also from the same batch, is Financial Services Secretary.

With agency inputs