Revenue Secy ABP Pandey named new Finance Secy
New Delhi: Revenue Secretary ABP Pandey was on Tuesday designated as the Finance Secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Pandey, a 1984-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, as Finance Secretary, it said.
The vacancy was necessitated following the superannuation of Rajiv Kumar, Financial Services Secretary, last month.
Kumar, a 1984-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, was in July last year designated as the Finance Secretary.
The senior-most bureaucrat among all secretaries in the Finance Ministry is designated as the Finance Secretary.
Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is at present Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.
Tuhin Kant Pandey, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, is Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. His batchmate from Tamil Nadu cadre, T V Somanathan is Secretary, Department of Expenditure.
Debasish Panda, also from the same batch, is Financial Services Secretary.
With agency inputs
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Don't want riots, address hunger3 March 2020 6:29 PM GMT
Coronavirus: 6 cases confirmed3 March 2020 6:27 PM GMT
Delhi violence: Govt ready for discussion after Holi, says...3 March 2020 6:27 PM GMT
UN rights chief moves SC over CAA; MEA says 'India's...3 March 2020 6:26 PM GMT
India restricts exports of common drugs as threat of...3 March 2020 6:26 PM GMT