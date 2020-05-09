Restrictions continue in Kashmir; Curbs relaxed in some peaceful areas

Srinagar: Restrictions continued in Kashmir on Saturday in the wake of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday, but the curbs were relaxed in some areas of the valley where the situation remained peaceful, officials said.



Restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued in the valley for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday following Naikoo's killing in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, the officials said.

They, however, said the curbs were relaxed in some areas of the valley where the situation remained peaceful.

Some relaxations in terms of allowing movement of people and opening of shops in certain areas have been allowed, they added.

Deployment of security forces continued in vulnerable areas to maintain law and order, the officials said.

While the government has been strictly enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown, restrictions were imposed across the valley on Wednesday the day Naikoo and his aide were killed in an encounter with security forces in Beighpora area of Awantipora in Pulwama.

The authorities also snapped mobile network, except BSNL postpaid services, and suspended mobile internet services.

While the mobile phone services were restored Friday night, mobile Internet services continued to remain suspended for the fourth consecutive day.

The situation remained largely peaceful on Friday, except for clashes between groups of youth and security forces in few areas of Pulwama and in Budgam district where a deputy superintendent of police was injured.