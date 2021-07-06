Restore J&K's statehood before polls: Gupkar Alliance

Srinagar: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Monday said Assembly elections should be held only after restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and asked the BJP-led central government to honour its commitment made on the floor of Parliament.



It also expressed disappointment over the outcome of the June 24 meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the absence of any confidence-building measures and concrete steps to end the "siege and atmosphere of suppression" that have "choked" the people of Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019.

The PAGD is an alliance of six mainstream parties — National Conference, Peoples' Democratic Party, CPM, CPI, Awami National Conference and Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement — that was cobbled after the Centre abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 and divided it into two union territories (UTs). "To this end (restoration of statehood to J-K), the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has decided to reach out to other political parties in Jammu and Kashmir with a view to take a common position on the issue," PAGD spokesperson and CPM leader M Y Tarigami said in a statement.

On the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status by the Centre and its subsequent bifurcation into two UTs, the PAGD reiterated its commitment to fight together to reverse the unconstitutional and unacceptable changes "foisted" on the people of the erstwhile state "using all constitutional, legal and political means at its disposal".

The PAGD's statement comes a day after the alliance meeting on Sunday under the chairmanship of Farooq Abdullah the National Conference (NC) president — at his Gupkar residence here.

The meeting was attended by alliance vice-chairperson and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, Tarigami, NC leader Hasnain Masoodi, Peoples Movement chief Javed Mustafa Mir and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Ahmed Shah. The meeting was called to discuss the all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister in Delhi on June 24, the PAGD spokesperson said.