Respect for all religions inherent in 'Indian blood': Venkaiah Naidu

Chennai: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said respect for all religions was inherent "in the Indian blood" and asserted secularism does not mean 'insult' or appeasement of one particular faith.

For a long time, India has sheltered persecuted persons and given refuge to many, Naidu said at an event here to mark the centenary of Sri Ramakrishna Vijayam, a Tamil monthly of Sri Ramakrishna Math.

Today there was more than ever a need to bring down the walls that create differences among the people and "we follow sarvadharma samabhavana," or respect for all religions, he said.

"It is there in our Indian blood. People now talk about secularism, constitution. Constitution came later, but the Indian blood- sarvadharma samabhavana-- respect for all religions (existed already)," Naidu said.