Respect democracy but not violence: Sonowal

Guwahati: Following days of widespread unrest in Assam due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday that he respected democratic rights of citizens but not the violence committed in its name.

"I and my government respect all the protesters including students, activists and media personalities who are agitating for democracy, but we do not support the violence that was being committed on the sidelines of it," Sonowal told reporters here.

"We believe in democracy and non-violence, and the ones disturbing peace are the actual enemies of the state."

Referring to rumours being spread across the state regarding the outcome of the CAA, Sonowal said that it was not correct to spread false information which only leads to further unrest.

He assured that Assam will always be of the Assamese people and that his government will take all the necessary steps to ensure it.

"As a fellow citizen of Assam, the state is and always be of the Assamese people. The land, language and culture of the state will be protected.

"No one can take away your right to be an Assamese," the Chief Minister added.

Sonowal's remarks come after mobile Internet services was restored across Assam, after t was suspended on December 11 amid the violent protests that broke out in the state, especially in Guwahati city.

Normalcy is gradually returning to the state, but educational institutions remain shut.



(Image credit- newindianexpress.com)