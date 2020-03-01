Reports Of Violence In Parts Of Delhi; Don't Believe Rumours, Say Cops

New Delhi: There has been no violence in southeast or west Delhi, the police said on Sunday, requesting people not to believe in rumours circulating on social media.

The appeal came amid panic in certain localities on Sunday evening over reports of fresh clashes following this week's violence over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that has left 46 people dead and hundreds injured.

"Some unsubstantiated reports of tense situation in SouthEast & West District are being circulated on social media. It is to reiterate that these are all rumours. Don't pay attention to such rumours. Delhi Police is closely monitoring accounts spreading rumours and taking action," the police tweeted.

"RUMOR IS THE BIGGEST ENEMY. A rumor has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal and peaceful," they added.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)