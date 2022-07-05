Repeated official transfers by Centre hampering future of Delhi's children: Sisodia

New Delhi: The Centre seems to be playing with the future of Delhi's six lakh children by repeatedly transferring senior officers after unconstitutionally snatching away the Services Department from the Kejriwal government, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the House of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Monday.



Sisodia further added that Delhi's Higher Education sector is under threat because of the Centre's tyranny. Admissions are going on in the Delhi government's universities at present but no one has been appointed to the post of the Director of Higher Education since 22 days after the transfer of the previous director, said Sisodia.

He maintained: "The Centre has been shuffling senior officials of the Higher Education and Technical Education department every 2-3 months. This BJP-led Central government has done everything that they could have to destroy the Higher Education department of the state. When we say the Higher Education and Technical Education department, we are referring to education in the state's universities, ITIs, degrees and diplomas and skill training."

Sisodia, while explaining about the hindrances created by the L-G in the progress of education in Delhi, said: "According to the Constitution, the responsibility of providing higher and technical education falls under the Chief Minister of the state. Arvind Kejriwal has worked tirelessly to improve the education system of the state and brought in new schemes that have built new universities, increased seats in existing ones, created new campuses, developed new skill centres to employ students of the state, and so on. But by illegally snatching the Services department from the Delhi government, the Centre has tried to obstruct it in every way possible."

MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj also presented before the House a list of transfers of officers in the last four years from the Technical and Training Education Department.