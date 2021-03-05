Renew driving licence using Aadhaar as 18 RTO services now online

New Delhi: Those who want to get their driving licence renewed or want a duplicate licence don't need to visit the RTO office anymore as the government has implemented online facilities for 18 services, including driving licence renewal, learner's licence, and duplicate licence. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Thursday introduced contactless services through Aadhaar verification.



The decision has been made after a government notification that asked to link the driving license and RC to Aadhaar.

Following are the RTO services that can be availed using Aadhaar authentication: Learner's licence, renewal of driving licence (for which test of competence to drive is not required), duplicate driving licence, change of address in driving licence and certificate of registration, issue of international driving permit, surrender of class of vehicle from licence, application for temporary registration of motor vehicle, application for registration of motor vehicle with fully built body, application for issue of duplicate certificate of registration, application for grant of NOC for certificate of registration, notice of transfer of ownership of motor vehicle, application for transfer of ownership of motor vehicle, intimation of change of address in certificate of registration, application for registration for driver training from accredited driver training centre, application for registration of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer, application for assignment of fresh registration mark of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer, endorsement of hire-purchase agreement, termination of hire-purchase agreement.