Remove questions seeking details of parents in NPR: JD(U)
New Delhi: The JD(U) on Friday urged the government during an NDA meeting on Friday to remove questions seeking details of parents in the National Population Register (NPR) questionnaire.
Janata Dal (United) leader Lalan Singh said he raised the issue at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting and Union Home minister Amit Shah assured that the matter will be discussed.
Singh said the Shiromani Akali Dal, another BJP ally, also supported the JD(U) on the issue.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier clarified that people are free to not answer questions about their parents such as place and date of birth in the NPR exercise.
