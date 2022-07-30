'Reforms in every sphere make greater space for people, freedom'

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the ruling NDA has changed the notion that a strong government means it should control everything and everyone and hailed the spree of sectoral reforms, insisting it has opened up new avenues and given the much required infra push.



A strong government does not control everything or everyone. It controls the system's impulse to interfere. It is one that is not restrictive but responsive, he said in his address at the 42nd Convocation of Anna University, Tamil Nadu's premier technical varsity.

"A strong government does not move into every domain. It limits itself and makes space for people's talents. A strong government's strength relies in its humility to accept that it cannot know or do everything. This is why you see reforms in every sphere that make greater space for the people and freedom", he said.

"The scrapping of nearly 25,000 compliances is boosting ease of living. Removal of angel tax, removal of retrospective tax and reduction of corporate tax are encouraging investments and industry," he said.

The reforms in drones, space and geo-spatial sectors are opening up new avenues while those in the infrastructure sector through the Prime Minister Gati Shakti Master Plan are creating world-class infrastructure at "speed" and "scale", he said.

"There is taste for technology, trust in risk-takers and temperament for reform. All these factors are creating a platform for you where opportunities are created, sustained and grown", he said. Terming the COVID-19 pandemic as 'unprecedented' and once in a century crisis, he said the country faced it confidently due to its scientists and common people. The pandemic "tested" every country, he noted.

"India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to its scientists, health care workers, professionals and common people. As a result, today every sector in India is bursting with new life, whether it is industry, innovation, investment or international trade. India is at the forefront" he said.