Recovered Covid patients are 3.41 times the active cases: Ministry

New Delhi: With the total number of recoveries outpacing the active cases by more than 17 lakh, the Union Health ministry on Tuesday said the "recovered patients are 3.41 times the active cases, as on date." The recovery rate in India has risen to 75.92 per cent after a record 66,550 patients were cured of COVID-19 in a day.



India's Covid tally rose to 31,67,324 on Tuesday with 60,975 cases fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 58,390, with 848 new fatalities. Of the total, 7,04,348 are active cases, while 24,04,585 people have been treated and discharged so far. The fatality rate has further declined to 1.84 per cent, according to the ministry data.

Meanwhile, communication between India and Russia are on as far as Sputnik V, the Covid vaccine is concerned, the ministry added on Tuesday.

"As far as Sputnik-V vaccine is concerned, India and Russia are in communication. Some initial information has been shared," Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health ministry said while briefing the media.

President Vladimir Putin on August 11 had announced 'Sputnik V', Russia's first approved vaccine against Covid, making it the first country to approve a vaccine. Russia had said the vaccine will be rolled out by the end of this month.

The country has already produced the first batch of 'Sputnik V', named after the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, according to reports.

However, some scientists fear that with this fast regulatory approval, Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety amid the global race to develop a vaccine against Coronavirus.

President Putin had earlier assured the people that the vaccine is safe, adding that one of his daughters had taken it as a volunteer and felt good afterwards.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,68,27,520 samples have been tested up to August 24 with 9,25,383 being tested on Monday.

Of the 848 fresh deaths, 212 are from Maharashtra, 127 from Karnataka, 97 from Tamil Nadu, 86 from Andhra Pradesh, 61 from Uttar Pradesh among others.

Of the total 58,390 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 22,465 followed by 6,614 in Tamil Nadu, 4,810 in Karnataka, 4,313 in Delhi.