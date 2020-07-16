Record single-day jump of 32,695 COVID-19 cases in India

New Delhi: COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 30,000 mark in a single day for the first time pushing its tally to 9,68,876 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 24,915 with 606 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data.



The country recorded a total of 32,695 cases of coronavirus infections in a day, the updated data at 8 am showed.

The number of recoveries stands at 6,12,814, while there are 3,31,146 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

"Thus, around 63.25 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Of the 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 233 are from Maharashtra, 86 from Karnataka, 68 from Tamil Nadu, 44 from Andhra Pradesh, 41 from Delhi, 29 from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 11 each from Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana, 10 from Gujarat and nine from Madhya Pradesh.

Punjab has reported eight fatalities followed by Haryana with seven deaths, Assam and Bihar six each, Rajasthan five, Odisha and Puducherry three each, Jharkhand two while Chandigarh, Kerala, Tripura and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have registered a fatality each.