Record rains unleash chaos on waterlogged streets in Delhi

New Delhi: As the showers from Tuesday continued throughout the night, leading to record September day rain in Delhi on Wednesday, several key road stretches were inundated with water, leading to snaking queues of vehicles, some broken down in the water and others waiting for traffic to clear, were seen all over the city.



Key stretches near the ITO crossing, Minto Bridge, Chanakyapuri, Connaught Place, Janpath and Ring Road saw massive waterlogging, in addition to dramatic scenes of water flowing from a flyover in Mahipalpur emerged on social media. The Delhi Traffic Police was busy handling traffic and diverting motorists in light of the rains. The IMD has said that in the 24-hour-period ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday, the city recorded a total rainfall of 112.1 mm — the highest recorded daily September rainfall in 19 years.

While commuters took to social media to highlight the waterlogged streets of areas like Shanti Path and Connaught Place, the opposition BJP in Delhi took the opportunity to target the AAP-led government over the issue.

Significantly, the Delhi government has said that because of its efforts areas like Minto Bridge did not see buses or vehicles getting stuck in water though the area was waterlogged. It added that it will do whatever it takes to stop waterlogging no matter the amount of rainfall.