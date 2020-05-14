Received 5 lakh suggestions; most want malls, schools shut: Kejriwal

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates: All passenger train tickets, which were booked for travel on or before June 30, were cancelled by the Railways today even as the country prepared for fresh relaxations of curbs at the end of the third phase of the lockdown on May 17. All passengers will be fully refunded, the railways announced. However, the Shramik Special trains ferrying migrant workers back to their native place will run as per schedule.

On Thursday, the Covid-19 tally crossed the 78,000 mark to stand at 78,003 with as many as 2,549 fatalities. Of the total, as many as 49,219 cases are active while 26,234 have been discharged and one has migrated. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 4 pm to provide details on the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package, which was announced on Wednesday to cushion the economic cost of the virus.

While the government is yet to make any announcements on the extension of the shutdown, the Centre today issued a set of work from home guidelines for all its employees. According to the notification, no classified information shall be handled through e-office during this period.

Globally, over 43 lakh people have been infected, while close to three lakh have died so far. The US has recorded the most fatalities at 84,133, followed by UK (33,264) and Italy (31,106).

