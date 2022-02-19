Ready to help state govts to improve their education, health infrastructure: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his dispensation was ready to help state governments in improving their education and health infrastructure without the consideration of political ideologies for the welfare of the country.



He was speaking at the launch of 12,430 classrooms in Delhi government schools.

"I am making an offer today. If any state government, irrespective whether it is led by BJP or Congress, wants to improve its education infrastructure, we are ready to loan Education Minister Manish Sisodia to it, Kejriwal said.

Similarly, if any state government wants to build mohalla clinics, well-equipped government hospitals, we are ready to loan Health Minister Satyendar Jain to it," he added.

Kejriwal's comments came at a time when his Aam Aadmi Party is in the poll fray in states like Punjab.

"We do not fight the elections in every state. We want the country to progress and we are ready to help the state governments. We want corruption to end," he said.

Kejriwal has come under attack from the BJP and the Congress after former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas accused him of supporting separatists in poll-bound Punjab. Kejriwal has dubbed Vishwas's allegations as "laughable".

Talking about the allegations, the Delhi chief minister said he was working to better the education system and the healthcare infrastructure.

"I have dedicated these 12,430 classrooms to the country. The person, whom they are calling a terrorist, has made such schools where the children of poor and rich people study together. The person, whom they are accusing of terrorism, is fulfilling the dreams of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh," he said.

Kejriwal alleged that political leaders are scared of schools.

"Hardcore patriots are being prepared in these schools. After five-ten years, when they will vote, they will not vote on the basis of caste or religion but for the country's progress," he said.

Kejriwal mentioned freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on the occasion and said, "He had given the slogan Inquilab Zindabad. I am giving the slogan Inquilab Zindabad, Shiksha Kranti Zindabad'.

In the last 7 years, Delhi govt has built 20,000 classrooms, more than those built by all state and central governments combined during this period, the chief minister claimed.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had claimed that all the corrupt people have teamed up against the AAP and said they will get a befitting reply with the inauguration of 12,430 modern classrooms in city schools.

In a tweet in Hindi, he also said the country will not bow down before these corrupt people and move ahead.

"All the corrupt people of the country have teamed up against us. Today, we will give them a befitting reply by inaugurating 12,430 modern classrooms in Delhi schools.

"This country will not bow down before these corrupt people. The country has decided. The country will move ahead. The dreams of Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh shall be fulfilled," the chief minister said.