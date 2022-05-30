RCP does not need to resign as minister right now: Nitish
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said RCP Singh, whom his JD(U) has denied another term in the Rajya Sabha, does not need to resign as Union minister ahead of the expiry of his tenure.
Kumar, who is the JD(U)'s de facto leader, was talking to reporters at the Vidhan Sabha in presence of a large number of leaders of the NDA who gathered to witness filing of nomination papers by candidates of the ruling coalition.
The JD(U) has fielded its Jharkhand unit chief Kheeru Mahto while the BJP has considered Satish Chandra Dubey for a second consecutive term besides giving ticket to its Bihar unit secretary Shambhu Sharan Patel.
The chief minister asserted that Mahto's candidature has caused no bitterness with RCP Singh, who "has always been given many important responsibilities, including two consecutive Parliament terms. He has been getting recognition since the days he was an IAS officer".
The Union minister, who had last year succeeded Kumar as the party's national president, was however conspicuous by his absence on the Vidhan Sabha premises.
Kumar was also asked about the statement given by Singh earlier in the day that he will seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice as to whether he should resign as Union minister since he will not be able to continue for more than six months once he ceased to be a member of Parliament.
"His tenure in Parliament is far from over. The elections are being held before time. There is no need to think of resignation right now", the chief minister remarked cryptically.
Singh's Rajya Sabha tenure will end in July this year.
Kumar, however, dodged queries about future prospects of Singh as also of JD(U) which may be left with no representation at the Centre.
"These things will be thought about at a later stage", he remarked.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Moosewala killing: Punjab Police detains 5 persons from Dehradun30 May 2022 1:00 PM GMT
1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: 4 accused held from Guj sent to...30 May 2022 12:55 PM GMT
Gyanvapi mosque case: Court hears arguments from Muslim side, next...30 May 2022 12:50 PM GMT
Shruti Sharma tops civil services exam, women bag first three ranks30 May 2022 12:45 PM GMT
RCP does not need to resign as minister right now: Nitish30 May 2022 12:45 PM GMT