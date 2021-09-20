Ration card-related services now available at 3.7 lakh CSCs

New Delhi: Services related to ration card, such as applying for a new card, updating details and seeding with Aadhaar, will now be available at over 3.7 lakh common services centres (CSC) across the country. The move is expected to benefit 23.64 crore ration card holders across the country. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has tied up with CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, to streamline ration deliveries and strengthen public distribution system in semi-urban and rural areas across the country, said a statement by CSC.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the food & public distribution department and CSC, to enable ration card services through 3.7 lakh CSCs across the country.

The partnership is expected to benefit over 23.64 crore ration card holders across the

country who can now visit their nearest CSC and update their card details, do Aadhaar seeding, get a duplicate print of their card, check the status of availability of ration and register their grievance, it said.

Apart from the existing ration card holders, citizens who want to apply for a new ration card can also now visit their nearest CSC to put in the request application.

Moreover, the online services of CSC will also be made available at fair price shops that include PM welfare schemes, G2C services, education and skilling courses, financial services, health care and utility bill payments services.



