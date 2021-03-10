Ranbir Kapoor, Bhansali test +ve

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self-quarantine, his actor-mother Neetu Kapoor said on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, the veteran actor said Ranbir was recovering well.

"Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well.

"He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions," she wrote.

Neetu, 62, had also tested positive for COVID-19 last year while shooting for a film in Chandigarh.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali also reportedly tested positive on the sets of his upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The shooting has reportedly been stalled till further notice. Meanwhile, the entire cast and crew are also being tested for Covid at the moment and have been asked to quarantine.