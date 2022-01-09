Rallies, roadshows banned till Jan 15 amid Omicron surge

New Delhi: The holding of timely election is the "essence of maintaining democratic governance," the Election Commission said on Saturday, defending its decision to go ahead with elections in five states amid a raging third wave of Covid driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant.



To ensure people's safety, the Commission, for the first time, has barred physical rallies and roadshows till January 15, saying the rule will be reviewed after that since the "ground situation is dynamic".

Public meetings, however, will be allowed with restrictions on timings. Door-to-door campaigns also will be allowed, with a bar on the number of people in the teams.

The focus will be on Covid safety measures to ensure maximum participation in polls, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra told reporters on Saturday while announcing the poll dates.

"The candidates should conduct their campaign through virtual mode as much as possible... There will be no nukkad sabhas (neighbourhood meetings) on public roads and no victory procession after the counting," said the Commission, which came under huge criticism after the second wave of Covid that followed a string of Assembly elections in April-May last year.

"All voters, candidates, parties, should be conscious towards public health and Covid protocols. The parties should give masks and sanitisers for political meets. The door-to-door campaign can involve only five people in each team," said Chandra.

If a candidate or political party violates any of the above guidelines, further permission for rallies and meetings will be withheld, the Commission said.