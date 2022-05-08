Rajasthan running many schemes to encourage sportspersons: CM Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the state government is running many ambitious schemes to encourage sports and sportspersons.



He said the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics would be organized from August 29 to October 2 in order to create an environment for sports on a large scale in the state.

These games will be organized at gram panchayat, block, district and state level, which will encourage sports and sportspersons, the chief minister said addressing the review meeting of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department at his official residence on Saturday.

He said it is for the first time in the country that a Rural Olympics is being organized in which about 27 lakh sportspersons from across the state will participate.

He said kabaddi, shooting, volleyball, tennis ball cricket, kho-kho, and hockey competitions would be organized at 11,341 gram panchayats, 352 blocks, 33 districts and state level in this Rural Olympics.

This event will become a major medium of talent hunt in the state and Rajasthan will be counted among the leading states in the field of sports in future. A financial sanction of Rs 40 crore has been given for this event, Gehlot said.

He said the state government is running many ambitious schemes to develop basic sports facilities to provide training to sportspersons, to encourage sports and sportspersons and to organize sports activities.

A total of 164 appointments have been given by the government to the players as part of the out-of-turn policy and the process of appointment of 65 players is under process.

Apart from this, a pension scheme for sportspersons is also being implemented in the state, the chief minister said.