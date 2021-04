Rajasthan: Rajasthan government has imposed a daily night curfew starting from 6 pm to 6 am across all the cities. This decision has come in the wake of increasing covid cases. The state reported 6,200 new Covid cases on Wednesday and its positivity rate has also reached 8 per cent, nearly fourfold increase from the last month. The curfew will commence from Friday and will extend till the end of the month. Further updates are awaited...