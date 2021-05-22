Rajasthan High Court rejects Asaram's bail plea

Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram's plea for interim bail to pursue medical treatment through Ayurveda in Haridwar was rejected by the Rajasthan High Court on Friday.

The court's rejection came after perusal of the rape convict's medical report submitted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jodhpur. Asaram was admitted to the facility after contracting COVID-19.

Passing the judgement, a division bench comprising justices Sandeep Mehta and Devendra Kachhawaha directed the district and the prison authorities to ensure proper treatment of Asaram at a suitable medical institution in light of the observations made in the medical report.

The court also said that he should be provided a nutritious diet and a safe environment once he is back in prison.

Asaram's counsel stressed that he preferred Ayurvedic treatment and sought permission to shift him to his ashram in Jodhpur, saying his followers can arrange for his treatment there. The court rejected this plea as non-tenable.

"The court is cognizant of the fact that whenever the convict has been taken out from prison, even for attending the dates of hearing during trial, his followers would form huge congregations, creating law and order situations, and currently, the risk of spread of COVID-19 is imminent," it said.