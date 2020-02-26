Rajasthan: 23 killed as bus falls into river in Bundi

At least 23 people were killed and five others sustained injuries after a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river on Kota– Sawai Madhopur highway in Bundi district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Lakheri Police Station SHO Suresh Kumar said, "The private bus, carrying 28 people, fell into the Mej river today morning around 10 am. We were informed by eyewitnesses – who were bathing in the river – and rushed to the spot."

Kumar said that 11 men, 10 women and two children, including a boy and a girl, died in the accident, and five others are undergoing treatment in Kota. "They were headed for a Bhaat ceremony," he added.

"As per eyewitnesses, the bus gradually submerged in the river," Kumar said. The accident took place on a bridge as the driver dozed off while driving, police said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident in Bundi in which about 25 people have lost their lives after the bus fell into river Mej. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)



