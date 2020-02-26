Rajasthan: 23 killed as bus falls into river in Bundi
At least 23 people were killed and five others sustained injuries after a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river on Kota– Sawai Madhopur highway in Bundi district on Wednesday morning, police said.
Lakheri Police Station SHO Suresh Kumar said, "The private bus, carrying 28 people, fell into the Mej river today morning around 10 am. We were informed by eyewitnesses – who were bathing in the river – and rushed to the spot."
Kumar said that 11 men, 10 women and two children, including a boy and a girl, died in the accident, and five others are undergoing treatment in Kota. "They were headed for a Bhaat ceremony," he added.
"As per eyewitnesses, the bus gradually submerged in the river," Kumar said. The accident took place on a bridge as the driver dozed off while driving, police said.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident in Bundi in which about 25 people have lost their lives after the bus fell into river Mej. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured."
(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Azam Khan surrenders with wife and son, sent to jail26 Feb 2020 8:51 AM GMT
PM Modi Appeals For 'Peace, Brotherhood' Amid Delhi26 Feb 2020 8:36 AM GMT
AAP leader Sanjay Singh attacks Delhi Police for 'failing'...26 Feb 2020 8:33 AM GMT
BJP leader Kapil Mishra's speech shameful, govt not doing...26 Feb 2020 8:32 AM GMT
Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia26 Feb 2020 8:28 AM GMT